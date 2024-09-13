East Contender Poaches Former Blazers Two-Way Player
After a pair of seasons logged with the Portland Trail Blazers as a two-way player, free agent center Ibou Badji has agreed to a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources inform Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
It is most likely that this is an Exhibit 10 training camp agreement, though terms of the reported contract have yet to be divulged. The 7-foot-1 big man signed as an undrafted free agent with the Wisconsin Herd in 2022, before eventually signing on with Portland in November on his first two-way deal with the squad.
Across 23 Showcase Cup G League bouts with the Herd and Portland's own NBAGL affiliate between 2022-24, the Rip City Remix, Badji posted averages of 5.3 points on 62.8 percent field goal shooting and 66.7 percent shooting from the charity stripe, an encouraging 2.5 blocks and 2.2 rebounds.
In 2023-24, the 21-year-old appeared in 22 regular season contests with the Trail BLazers (starting one), and averaged 1.5 points on 63.6 percent field goal shooting and 50 percent free throw shooting, along with 2.3 rebounds, 0.9 blocks, and 0.6 assists a night.
Portland has apparently already moved on from Badji this year. The team is bringing in free agent shooting guard Tazé Moore, who spent most of the season as an affiliate player with Rip City — outside of a 10-day deal in January and a rest-of-season agreement in April,
The Bucks have been snatching up a variety of ex-Blazers of late. Infamously, last year Milwaukee traded to acquire point guard Damian Lillard after the eight-time All-Star demanded to be dealt to a winning situation. The Bucks finished 49-33 and finished with the Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed, but fell in a six-game first round upset to the Indiana Pacers after injuries to Lillard and All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo limited the All-Star duo's availability. This summer, the Bucks signed former second round Trail Blazers draft pick Gary Trent Jr. to a below-market veteran's minimum free agent contract. Although Badji's Portand tenure never overlapped with that of Trent (the shooting guard was traded midway through 2020-21), his first season with Portland did coincide with Lillard's last.
Portland, meanwhile, is gearing up for a fourth straight tanktastic season in 2024-25. The team finished with the West's No. 15 seed, thanks to a paltry 21-61 record, and secured the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft for their efforts. The Trail Blazers selected former two-time Connecticut Huskies NCAA champion center Donovan Clingan with that pick.
