Blazers News: Expert Predicts How Portland's Wing Depth Will Play Out This Year
The Portland Trail Blazers' situation at the center position has been referred to as a veritable "logjam" by a whole bunch of writers, some of whom write for this very website.
Portland sports four players who appear to be rotation-caliber fives. Presumed starter Deandre Ayton — the club's priciest player this season who's earning $34 million — veteran All-Defensive big man Robert Williams III, and second-year center Duop Reath, who had a surprisingly robust debut season in Williams' injury absence are the familiar faces. That triumvirate will be joined by intriguing rookie big man Donovan Clingan, the No. 7 pick in June's 2024 NBA Draft out of UConn.
But center isn't the only department that could be a bit crowded, which may come as a surprise for casual fans of a club that finished 21-61 last season and notched the Western Conference's No. 15 seed.
Although third-year shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, new trade acquisition Deni Avdija, and perennial trade chip power forward Jerami Grant are the Trail Blazers likely starters along the wing, the team is loaded with fascinating options who could spell them on the bench — or even replace Grant, the team's second-most expensive player this year on a $29.8 million contract, if he does get moved.
Per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, second-year wings Toumani Camara, Kris Murray, and Rayan Rupert will be competing with third-year swingman Jabari Walker.
"As of now, Camara is the best bet to get consistent minutes, having won a starting role for a lot of last season," writes Highkin. "Walker has a defined role and skill set (rebounding energy big), which is helpful in earning playing time. Murray and Rupert are probably going to spend a lot of time with the Rip City Remix this year. Rupert is further away from being NBA-ready than Murray, whose ability to contribute will hinge on whether his shot comes around. The Blazers love what Murray does in almost every other aspect of the game, but the shooting will be what it hinges on."
Highkin notes that the training camp performances from all the bench contenders could impact how their rotation minutes shake out.
It's fascinating that Camara and Walker have leapfrogged Murray, the only first round draft pick of the bunch. Murray had something of an uneven debut season in 2023-24, while the defensive upside of Camara and Walker has given them their apparent edge.
