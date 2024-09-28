First Look at Blazers' 2024 NBA Cup Court Revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers may be hoping to improve from their inaugural 2023 In-Season Tournament appearance during this year's newly re-dubbed the Emirates NBA Cup. While the odds of that seem dicey for this tanking team, fans can now at least get a sense of what the Trail Blazers' court will look like.
Per X fan account Blazers Uniform Tracker, NBA2K has inadvertently leaked Portland's court layout for its NBA Cup in-season tournament games.
The court is now decked out in a jet-black design, and adorned with the sub-header "city of roses" in a retro font.
Portland finished with a paltry 21-61 record in 2023-24, and is clearly hoping for a repeat performance in 2024-25, which will be its fourth straight season of futility under head coach Chauncey Billups. The club is clearly poised to tank once again, and has pricey, talented veteran assets it could theoretically move to get even worse in 3-and-D power forward Jerami Grant, seasoned centers Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III, and projected starting point guard Anfernee Simons. Depending on which of those players is available by the time the NBA Cup games tip off in November, Portland might not even look particularly competitive as it no doubt seeks to lose as many contests as possible.
Next summer promises to boast a loaded 2025 NBA Draft class. Duke freshman power forward Cooper Flagg, Rutgers shooting guard Airious “Ace” Bailey and wing Dylan Harper (son of former five-time champion Ron), and Saint-Quentin point guard Nolan Traoré are seen as the top prizes next year. Portland continues to accrue talented young assets, but it's unclear if any of 21-year-old third-season shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, 20-year-old returning point guard Scoot Henderson, and 20-year-old rookie center Donovan Clingan could become generational talents at this stage. Thus, it behooves Portland to accrue as much young talent as possible.
The Trail Blazers are in the midst of a veritable youth movement. Team general manager Joe Cronin also has unearthed intriguing young talents like second-year forwards Toumani Camara and Kris Murray, young small forward Dalano Banton, swingman Ryan Rupert, and second-year center Duop Reath.
Ultimately, no matter how cool this new and improved NBA Cup layout looks, Cronin and the rest of his front office will be crossing their fingers that Portland doesn't find much success during its NBA Cup run — or, really, much of the season at all.
