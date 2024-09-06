Forgotten Blazers Forward Could Be Hidden Gem This Season
The Portland Trail Blazers will enter the new NBA season looking to be much more competitive than they were a year ago. Portland finished last season with a record of 21-61, putting them at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
The team entered into a rebuild after they traded away star point guard Damian Lillard, a move that was likely two seasons too late. In the deal, Portland acquired young forward Toumani Camara, seen as mainly as a throw-in to get the deal done.
But Camara showed what he could do last season and could end up being a crucial piece to the success of the Trail Blazers this season. He especially showed his impact on defense, giving Portland a massive leg up when on the floor.
Portland was a full 7.6 points better per 100 possessions with Camara on the floor than when he sat. Despite his inexperience, Camara showed that he could make a difference if given the chance.
Former Trail Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon praised the young forward for his performance on defense last season. Brogdon is considered by many to be one of the better defensive point guards in the league over the last few seasons.
"He's earning his name on defense," Malcolm Brogdon remarked in December. "His offense will come later, and that will be the icing on the cake, because he's already a great defender."
In 70 games played for the Trail Blazers, Camara averaged 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. The biggest knock on his performance from his rookie season was his shooting from beyond the 3-point line.
He shot 33.7 percent from distance, a number that he will need to improve upon if he is to be given more playing time this season. But Portland is hopeful that he can build upon what was an impressive first season in the league.
Some traits, like defensive instincts, aren't able to be taught and Camara has plenty of them. He gives this team more length along the roster and someone that they can throw at the opposing team's best wing players.
If anything, Camara gives the Trail Blazers a nice option off the bench. He still has a way to go before he is considered a core piece of the future for Portland but he is someone to watch out for this season.
