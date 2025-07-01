Blazers Star Threw Tantrums, Showed Up Late to Practices and Flights: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers got rid of one of the team's star players over the offseason and reports are coming out about off-the-court issues.
Center Deandre Ayton left the Blazers after agreeing to a buyout with the organization, ending his two-year spell.
Ayton came over from the Phoenix Suns in a trade that sent Jusuf Nurkic out of Portland. The Arizona product still had one year left on his deal, worth over $35 million.
He opted to nullify that last year and forfeited $10 million of his salary, a little less than 30 percent of his remaining wage.
In the aftermath of his contract buyout, The Athletic's Jason Quick wrote a story about what led to Ayton leaving the team:
"See, the Blazers could live with Ayton missing shots or his man scoring on him. They could even live with him being limited by injuries to 55 and 40 games in his two seasons in Portland," Quick wrote.
"But in the end, they couldn’t live with his bad ways. The tardiness to team flights and practices, according to a team source. The skipping of rehabilitation appointments.
"Fans saw him slam chairs when he was taken out of games. And a team source said there were tantrums in the locker room when he was sidelined for poor effort."
These concerns are not new — rather they have been the norm. Since he was at Arizona, there have been reports of Ayton's lack of effort and commitment to basketball.
The Suns believed Ayton could mature out of those characteristics and develop into a great center, but he never managed to turn the corner.
He got into it with Monty Williams while on the Suns, and also ended up on the bad side of Blazers coach Chauncy Billups.
Now a free agent, Ayton has the chance to flip the script and finally establish himself as a great player. There are several teams needing centers, but if he doesn't alter his menality to the game of basketball, his career will end up as a major what-if.
He has all of the talent in the world. Ayton can still become a great player, but it depends on whether he wants to be.
