Blazers Have Had Trade Talks With Lakers Regarding $48 Million Big Man: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers have been looking for some trade partners for a couple of centers. They clearly couldn't find anyone for Deandre Ayton, so they bought him out.
Robert Williams III is a player who has an immense amount of talent, but he just can't stay on the floor. He has only played 26 games for the Trail Blazers in the last two seasons.
Other teams have indicated an interest in trading for Williams III despite that lack of availability. In fact, one Western Conference team has indicated a lot of interest.
The Los Angeles Lakers have indicated a level of interest in possibly pursuing a trade for Williams III as they search for a starting center.
Williams has always been thought of as a player who can be good enough to be a starting center in the NBA if he could ever stay healthy. He hasn't been able to do that, though.
Portland would love to find a home for Williams. After adding Yang Hansen in the draft, they already have a roster full of centers. Donovan Clingan and Duop Reath are still on the team.
The Trail Blazers would love to get any assets back instead of having to dump him. If the Lakers want to trade for him to be their starting center, that would be just fine with Portland.
Los Angeles is having discussions with plenty of other teams about their centers, as well as a couple of free agents. Williams might not be the guy they end up deciding to bring in.
If they decide to move on, there are quite a few other teams that have indicated some interest in trading for Williams. It's all about finding the right deal for the Blazers to make.
Most teams would bring him in as a backup center, which is likely the spot he belongs. He can't be relied on to stay on the floor enough to be a starter.
This season with the Blazers, Williams averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
