Former Blazers Star Slams Bucks for Damian Lillard Treatment
While a Damian Lillard-Portland Trail Blazers reunion might not be in the cards, it doesn't mean that those historically associated with the franchise still won't fiercely defend the future Hall of Famer.
The Blazers legend was unceremoniously released by the Milwaukee Bucks in a move that shocked many within the league. As one recalls, Milwaukee sent Portland considerable draft compensation to acquire the multi-time All-Star as a means to give Giannis Antetokounmpo a running mate.
The pairing never meshed as well as many thought it would. Lillard tore his Achilles in April during the playoffs and will likely miss all of this upcoming year. In order to acquire Myles Turner, Lillard was waived. The decision to do this was not appreciated by one of Lillard's former Portland teammates.
Carmelo Anthony took to social media and was very vocal in voicing his displeasure over how he feels Lillard was treated in this entire situation. As one recalls, Anthony played two seasons alongside Lillard in Rip City. Anthony played quite well during this stretch (2020-21) — averaging 14.3 points per game in 28.3 minutes. The two are said to be very close and have a kinship with one another considering both have been NBA superstars at times during their illustrious careers.
Anthony's ripping of the Bucks on Instagram isn't all that surprising given how the NBA truly is a brotherhood. Players often stick up for one another with the platforms they've been given. This is particularly the case when one of their own is deemed as being slighted in any way publicly.
Lillard is now in a position where he can rehabilitate without the pressure to rush back to the court. Additionally, he now has the flexibility to choose where he wants to play once fully healthy. Given the fact he's from Oakland and loves Portland, a West Coast destination could be in cards — perhaps even for his hometown Golden State Warriors?
While a return to Portland would be somewhat of a fairy tale story, the Blazers' youth movement is in full swing, led by Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson, to name a few.
