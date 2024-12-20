Former Blazers Forward Could Become NBA Analyst With NBC, Amazon
Major changes are on deck as the NBA prepares to divide its’ U.S. streaming right between various streaming platforms. With those changes come a demanding search for new talent to be new faces of NBA coverage. Of the many former NBA stars who have or are emerging as media personalities is future Hall-of-Famer and former Portland Trail Blazer Carmelo Anthony.
The former Blazer is reportedly “in play” for Amazon Prime and NBC’s coverage of the NBA. Anthony is in the running for in-game analyst roles, where he would provide a fresh perspective from one of the most respected players in NBA history.
Anthony joins a star-studded list of former NBA stars who are all in talks for upcoming roles with Amazon Prime and NBC’s new league coverage. Some of those high-profile names include Dwayne Wade, Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, and Jamal Crawford.
As for Anthony, the 10-time All-Star would bring a great deal of experience to the broadcast table. Over the course of his 19-season NBA career, he’s been deemed as one of the league's most prolific scorers boasting the ability to score inside and out, and showcasing a level of physicality that was almost impossible to guard.
Outside of Portland, he’s played for a number of teams including the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and the Los Angeles Lakers. That alone gives him a deep understanding of certain coaches and team playing styles that fans would want to hear more about.
Anthony’s journey to Portland was tricky, but he found a home there between 2019-2021. His career hit a rough patch after the 2018-2019 season, briefly playing for the Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls before eventually being waived.
Anthony was out of the league for nearly a year before the Portland Trail Blazers offered him a chance to make his return to the league by signing him to a non-guaranteed contract. Anthony showcased his ability to lead from a new role coming off the bench and displayed a valiant effort at adjusting to not being the number one scoring option.
The future Hall-of-Famer fit into the Blazers’ lineup adding a new scoring threat to the offense averaging 15.4 points per game off the bench.
In 2020, Anthony played a huge role in helping lead the Blazers’ to the playoffs. Despite losing to the Lakers in the first round, his presence was critical in the improvement of the franchise.
The following season, Carmelo Anthony continued being an efficient scorer for the Blazers’ averaging 13.4 points per game. Unfortunately, Portland was rebuilding in 2021 and decided to make some changes to the roster, sending Carmelo Anthony to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021.
Anthony is also known for his incredibly high basketball IQ. His ability to read the game, understand offensive and defensive schemes, and his mastering of team and individual play elevates his understanding of basketball as a whole. His knowledge is invaluable when breaking down plays and game strategy.
Building on his basketball IQ is his ability to translate the plays he’s breaking down to people who haven’t played at that level. Carmelo Anthony spends a lot of his time on his podcast 7pm in Brooklyn delivering his thoughts and opinions on the league, as well as breaking down notable game highlights providing great insight from a former player’s perspective.
His delivery is captivating, making fans respect his love for the sport even more simply by the way he talks about it.
Anthony has also made appearances as a media talent on various shows on networks like ESPN and NBA TV where he shares his insights on the league, players, and game strategies. He has mastered in his media career the art of leveraging his experience in the NBA to connect with the general audience.
Should NBC finalize a deal with Carmelo Anthony, he should very easily excel in any role where he is able to vocalize his thoughts on the NBA.
