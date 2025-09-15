Former Blazers Guard Had to Go to Emergency Room After Overdosing on Chocolate
Former Portland Trail Blazers guard and 17-year NBA veteran Andre Miller recently revealed that a guilty pleasure once got him admitted into the emergency room while playing in Portland.
Miller noted on an appearance with former NBA wings Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on their All The Smoke podcast that he is a longtime chocolate and candy lover, but a chocolate convention in town the day before he had to play a game would soon lead him to overdose.
"Man, chocolate, candy. Man, I’m gonna tell you a story," said Miller. "I’m playing in Portland, and me and my woman, we go the day before the game, it was a chocolate convention.
"And like, you know, convention centers are huge, so it was just unlimited chocolate," Miller added. 'The day before the game, I’m just in there eating all kinds of chocolate, different stations and stuff, and I forgot who we were playing the next day, but I could feel it coming.
"I just overdosed on chocolate. The game starts, man, the first trip up and down the court, I literally ran off the court and I had to go to the emergency room," Miller revealed. "They put me to sleep, man. They morphined me. They put me to sleep for like two days. I ate so much chocolate, man. I overdosed. Like, literally, I had food poisoning, everything."
Miller doesn't just boast a long NBA career but in the 1,318 possible regular season games he could have played in, the veteran played in 1,304.
Miller realized soon after the game that his extreme intake of chocolate was going to cause more than just cramps. The veteran lasted just 2:42 minutes into the game (a home matchup against the Indiana Pacers), which his team would eventually win, 97-92.
That game was just over a month after his streak of 632 consecutive games was broken due to a suspension regarding an incident with Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin. The almost three minutes he logged, however, contributed to 10-straight seasons from 2003-2013 of never missing a game, minus the suspension.
The public never found out the real reason that Miller left the game early, only The Oregonian's Jason Quick saying that the ironman had to be hospitalized with a "stomach ailment," only to be back in uniform for Portland's next game.
