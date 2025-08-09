Blazers' Damian Lillard Provides Major Update on Achilles Recovery
The Portland Trail Blazers are ecstatic to have Damian Lillard back with the franchise after two years with the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard was never fully happy in Milwaukee.
Lillard signed a three-year deal worth $42 million to return to the Trail Blazers. Unfortunately, he is recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered in the playoffs against the Pacers.
More news: Why Haven't Blazers Sold to New Owner? Insider Answers
While he is already expected to miss most or all of next season, Lillard is still attacking rehab so he can return to being an elite point guard. Recently, he gave an update on his recovery.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard gives fans an update on how his progress is going
During an interview with The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, Lillard gave a promising update on how he is recovering from the terrible injury he suffered.
"It can feel like you're not having much growth and then, after a couple of weeks, it'll be like, oh man, I'm walking comfortable."
Lillard has tried to stay positive throughout this entire process so that he can return to being a great player. He also mentioned that he notices the small wins, but it's a long process.
After suffering such a horrible injury, Lillard understands that it's not going to be a quick recovery. He has to focus on the ability to get those small wins every day, knowing they add up.
It will be tough for Lillard to have to sit out all of next season. He's going to be itching to be out on the floor with his teammates, even if he has to sit on the bench.
More news: Former Blazers Standout Labeled One of NBA's Most Overrated Players
Portland is going to be patient with his recovery, especially at his age. They know that he has to be 100 percent healthy before putting him back out on the court to prevent another bad injury.
Lillard is one of the most popular players to ever put on a Trail Blazers uniform, so fans are going to be excited when he returns for the 2026-27 season.
This past season with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Trail Blazers news
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.