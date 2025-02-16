Former Blazers Star Damian Lillard Getting Documentary About Life, Career
Former Portland Trail Blazers legend Damian Lillard will release a documentary on Feb. 17 detailing his rise to stardom.
Bucks Audio shared the news via X.
The documentary will tell the story of Lillard's rise from East Oakland to superstardom.
The former Blazers star is one of the best and arguably the best to ever play in the organization.
Lillard played for 11 seasons in Portland, where he established himself as a premier player in the league. His time in Portland will always be remembered as he was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and won Rookie of the Year; he was a seven-time All-NBA member and was a seven-time All-Star while repping the black and red.
Lillard means a ton to the Portland community, so it was a sad day when he requested a trade and an even sadder day when he left for the Milwaukee Bucks in late Sept. 2023.
Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team trade that sent Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, and a 2029 first-round draft pick to the Blazers, and Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkić, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson to the Phoenix Suns.
The Blazers also received the rights to swap first-round draft picks with Milwaukee in 2028 and 2030.
Lillard grew up in East Okalnan d and attended Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo, where he joined the varsity team as a freshman, although he stood at 5-foot-5.
He later transferred to St. Joseph Notre Dame High School in Alameda, California, for his sophomore year but transferred after that season to Oakland High School.
He spent his junior and senior years there, where he averaged 22.4 points and 5.2 assists per game while leading the Oakland Wildcats to a 23–9 record in his senior year.
Although he was only a two-star recruit coming out of high school, he played great in his four years at Weber State and was named a two-time Big Sky Player of the Year and three-time First-team All-Big Sky.
Lillard has had his own obstacles when it comes to the game of basketball. He has had quite the journey in his career, and we will see how he portrays his story in the documentary.
