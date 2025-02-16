Blazers' Scoot Henderson Reveals How He Overcame Mental Hurdles in Career
The Portland Trail Blazers have been building themselves back up this season, looking much better than many people believed they would. Part of this is due to the growth of their young players, including guard Scoot Henderson.
Henderson has looked more confident this season and it has helped his game overall. During his rookie year, the guard was tentative at times and it resulted in some poor play.
But his decision making has gotten better of late and it has helped the Trail Blazers find more success on the court. During the media availability at All-Star weekend, Henderson weighed in on some of the challenges that he had to overcome.
"That’s what I tell myself, ‘don’t think,’ so pregame I’ll just chill, rest my eyes and just let all the thoughts flow out and kinda throw them away really. And that’s what I’ve been doing, just not thinking too hard about going out there and playing. Sometimes you can get so in your head about wanting to be great so badly. Those thoughts can put a barrier on you, but when you just say it to yourself, and then let them flow out, it’s easier for you to go out there and hoop."
For the season, Henderson has averaged 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. While his actual points per game have dropped a little from his rookie year, his field goal percentage has taken a jump.
Last year, Henderson shot 38.5 percent from the field and he has seen an improvement at 43.4 percent so far this season. Henderson has also seen his 3-point shot improve as well, going from 32.5 percent last year to 36.5 this season.
All in all, Henderson has learned how to let the game come to him and it has seen strong results on the court. Henderson is a big part of what the Trail Blazers plan to do moving forward so his continued development will play a big role in everything the team does.
