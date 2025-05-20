Fresh Mock Draft Has Blazers Taking Potential Future All-Star
The Portland Trail Blazers hold the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, a selection that the team is sure will add another young player to its core for the future.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor recently released a post-lottery mock draft featuring the Blazers selecting Collin Murray-Boyles, a forward from South Carolina.
"The Blazers trended way up on defense in the second half of last season, so taking Murray-Boyles would serve as a double-down on the team’s newfound identity," O'Connor wrote in his mock draft.
"Murray-Boyles operates like a defensive savant the way he locks down every position, uses his ninja-quick hands to swipe at the ball, and inhales rebounds. He’s a special defensive presence, and offensively he’s a bulldozer finisher with a playmaking feel. Improving his jumper would move him out of tweener territory and into All-Star status."
Murray-Boyles is projected as a modern defender who can move his feet well to adapt to various types of players.
His defense, at the very least, will lead to significant playing time in the NBA and provide a clear path to becoming a valuable player.
He can rebound and finish aggressively, demonstrating a good feel for the game, which should nicely complement the current construction of the Portland roster.
The Blazers have multiple offensive creators capable of generating significant offense on their own, such as Anfree Simmons and Scoot Henderson.
Shaedon Sharpe has continued to develop his scoring, and now the team needs to focus on complementary pieces to this offensive nucleus.
There are already some players like Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan who provide this ability, but adding Murray-Bowles would enhance the team's quality depth and offer another player who should fit well with any further construction of the roster.
The South Carolina product's ceiling depends on how his jumpshot develops because if he can also space the floor, Murray-Bowles will likely reach the All-Star ceiling that O'Connor mentioned.
He also has a high floor due to his defensive chops and consistent motor all over the court, which should give any team energy.
