Blazers Predicted to Land All-Star in Massive Jerami Grant Trade Idea
The Portland Trail Blazers are entering the offseason with hope for the first time in a while. Despite the team not making the postseason, the Trail Blazers showed a lot of growth, putting some faith in the future of the team.
The young core in Portland showed a lot of poise throughout the season, and the front office now will look to help them get back to the postseason. This could be allowing the unit to keep growing together, or by making a splash on the market to bring in an All-Star caliber player.
In a new mock trade idea by Bleacher Report host Rob Perez, the Trail Blazers land a star point guard to help them continue the rebuild. The deal would be between Portland and the Cleveland Cavaliers, with guard Darius Garland heading to Portland.
Here is how the deal would look:
Trail Blazers receive: Darius Garland
Cavaliers receive: Jerami Grant, No. 11 pick in 2025 NBA Draft, and a 2027 top-five protected first-round draft pick
"So why would Darius Garland go to Portland if Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson are already there? Because I think Anfernee Simons is going to get traded this offseason as well, so Darius Garland comes in and they get to create that dynamic alongside Scoot Henderson."
Adding in a player like Garland would certainly be electric for the Trail Blazers, and he could help them become more relevant in the Western Conference. Garland had a great season for the Cavaliers this year, averaging 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
Losing Grant and a few first-round picks would be tough, but Garland could be the missing piece for this team. The guard would give Portland a true "go-to" type of player, and he is young enough to grow with the other players on the roster.
It remains to be seen what the Trail Blazers will do, but this summer could be massive for the franchise.
