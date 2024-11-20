Full Injury Report for Blazers vs Thunder
The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to improve on their three-game win streak as they head to Oklahoma to take on the second-place Oklahoma City Thunder.
This will be a hard game for the Blazers to win, especially with one player out, another player questionable, and one who is doubtful to play per the NBA Injury Report.
Shooting guard Matisse Thybulle has been officially named out for today's game due to a right knee injury. While he has yet to play this season, last year he averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 total rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.4 assists per game across 65 games.
Center Deandre Ayton is doubtful to play due to a deep contusion on his right index finger. Across 11 games this season, Ayton has averaged 13.3 points, 10.5 total rebounds, one assist, and 0.9 steals per game.
Finally, shooting guard Anfernee Simons is questionable to play against the Thunder due to illness. This season, he has been averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, two total rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game across 12 games.
On the other side of the court, Oklahoma City has listed four players as out heading into the match-up against Portland while another player has been upgraded to questionable.
Guard Nikola Topic has been out since July after undergoing a successful left ACL procedure. He will miss the entire 2024-25 season.
Center/power forward Jaylin Williams Has been out since Oct. 30 after aggravating his hamstring in a workout. He is set to be re-evaluated soon. Last season, he averaged 13 minutes, four points, 3.4 total rebounds, and 1.6 assists across 69 games.
Center Chet Holmgren has also been ruled out due to suffering a right iliac hip fracture during a loss to the Golden State Warriors. Across 10 games this season, Holmgren has averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 total rebounds, 2.6 blocks, two assists, and 0.8 steals per game.
Shooting Guard Isaiah Joe has been ruled out with a contusion on his left calf. Across 14 games, he has averaged nine points, 3.1 total rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.7 steals per game.
Finally, center Isaiah Hartenstein has been upgraded to questionable and will likely play his first game of the 2024 NBA Season. Considering that the Thunder are already missing two key big men, this is huge news for the team.
Last season with the New York Knicks, Hartenstein averaged 8.3 total rebounds, 7.8 points, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game across 75 games.
