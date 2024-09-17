Insider Projects How Blazers Will Handle Trade Pitches for Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams
Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Portland Trail Blazers are fielding a strange hodgepodge of veterans and far-too-raw young players. After going 21-61 in 2023-24 and nabbing the Western Conference's No. 15 (and last) seed, it's become clear that this year's vintage is going to be closer to the bottom of the West standings tha the top this year.
Portland made some moves this offseason, flipping the expiring $22.5 million contract of 2023 Sixth Man of the Year point guard Malcolm Brogdon and some draft equity in exchange for former Washington Wizards lottery pick Deni Avdija, a 6-foot-9 combo forward expected to start at the three spot this year. The team also selected former two-time NCAA champion Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan with the seventh pick in this past summer's 2024 NBA Draft. Finally, Portland signed free agent point guard Devonte' Graham to a non-guaranteed new deal.
Read More: Blazers Rookie Donovan Clingan's Strengths, Weaknesses Can Both Help Portland
These new additions are hardly enough to improve the Trail Blazers' fortunes, at least short-term.
Clingan's drafting has created a logjam of rotation-caliber centers on Portland's roster. Starting center Deandre Ayton is currently slated to earn $34 million in 2024-25, while backup Robert Williams III will fetch $12.4 million this year. Both are under contract for two more seasons. Duop Reath, who's actually older than both but was a rookie last year (and is on a much cheaper minimum deal), exhibited plenty of promise, too.
In a recent episode of their "Blazer Focused" podcast, cohosts Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian and Craig Birnbach unpacked how they predict the Trail Blazers will handle trade overtures for their two more seasoned centers. Birnbach posited that, though Portland is unsure of exactly how it wants to proceed with its centers, the team intends to be at least be open to trade overtures for the two pricier fives on the current roster.
"...I don't think the Blazers know the direction yet, because you do have to see Clingan," Birnbach said. "Summer League, he was fine. He didn't come out dropping threes like they were layups, like there was a little hope for — but he's athletic, he's a winner, he can definitely play defense. I look at it as a position where the Blazers right now don't have to make any decisions, but if someone comes calling for Williams or Ayton, I promise you they're listening. It will be interesting to see where Clingan gets his minutes."
More Trail Blazers: Kris Murray Making Big Change for 2024 Season