Is Anfernee Simons Playing vs Celtics? Blazers Reveal Final Injury Status
The Portland Trail Balzers will host the Boston Celtics for the first and only tie this season. The Blazers will look to continue their winning ways and search for their 33rd win of the season.
The Blazers have a great chance at securing the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. As things stand, they are on pace to do just that.
Simons enters this game in danger of missing his second straight game for the Trail Blazers due to illness. However, his illness won't be a problem on Sunday as he has been upgraded to available. Simons will play in his 67th game of the season.
Simons last played on March 19 against the Memphis Grizzlies. In that contest, he recorded 22 points on a poor 8-of-24 shooting from the field, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 36 minutes of action.
In the season, Simons averages 19.6 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three in 66 games and 32.7 minutes of action.
As things stand, the Blazers are two games out of the No. 10 seed in the West. The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are the two teams ahead of them for the final spot in the play-in.
The Blazers have a 20-16 record at home.
Portland ranks third in the league with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 3.1 offensive boards.
The Celtics are 27-7 in road games. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 25.7 assists per game, with Jayson Tatum averaging 5.9.
The Trail Blazers are converting 45.2 percent of their field goal attempts this season, slightly below the 45.3 percent shooting percentage the Celtics typically allow their opponents.
Meanwhile, Boston is making an average of 17.7 three-pointers per game—4.9 more than the 12.8 threes per game that Portland surrenders to opposing teams.
Portland is 5-5 in their last 10 games, averaging 113.1 points, 49.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.8 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.
