Is Bradley Beal Playing? Full Injury Report For Blazers vs Suns
The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to stack some wins. The season has not gone the way that they were hoping when the year started. They have a lot of young players, so they expected the season to start out rough. They were hoping to be better than 13th in the Western Conference, though.
Bradley Beal has been trying to keep himself healthy all season long. The Suns have struggled to keep themselves healthy. Their record with and without Kevin Durant is staggering. Durant is back but Beal has been hampered by a knee injury lately that he suffered against the Magic.
Beal missed the last game against the Utah Jazz. In the games that he has played, he has averaged 17.8 points per game to go along with 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals. When he is on the court, he makes the Suns a lot more dangerous to play, especially for an overmatched Blazers team.
So far this season, Portland is 0-1 against the Phoenix Suns. They lost 103-97 back on November 2nd. That was one of the few games in which the Suns had their big three healthy for a game, including Beal. Yet, the Blazers were almost able to win the game.
It's clear that the Trail Blazers can compete with the Suns, even when they are fully healthy. Durant is still nursing his ankle injury and might not be fully effective. Even if he is, Jerami Grant has good enough size to be able to keep Durant from really killing them.
Grant is trying to showcase his talents to other teams now that Portland has seemingly lowered the asking price for him in a trade. Other teams would love to add him to their roster for the run down the stretch. He's still an effective player who doesn't get hurt very often.
As for Beal and his knee, he was questionable heading into this game. The Suns clearly don't want to rush him back too soon and risk losing him for more games in the future. They want to keep their three best guys as healthy as they can. They view his health is the only thing that can slow them down.
The Western Conference is a grind every single week. Portland comes into this game against the Suns relatively healthy themselves for once, which improves their chances of getting a much-needed victory.
