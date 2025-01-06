Is Cade Cunningham Playing? Full Blazers vs Pistons Injury Report Revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers will play the Detroit Pistons in their 35th game of the 2024-25 season.
The Blazers will travel to Detroit for their first and only road matchup against the Pistons. They will look for their 13th win of the season and fifth road victory.
The Blazers have not been a formidable team all season long, and they will have their hands full for this matchup, as the Pistons will be as healthy as they can be. Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham, who has been dealing with some knee soreness, will be good to go for their matchup on Monday.
Cunningham has been battling some lingering soreness in his knee. He was listed as probable prior to this update. However, no restrictions for Monday's game have been reported.
Cunningham is coming off one of his better performances of the season. In 38 minutes, he recorded 40 points on 15-for-29 shooting from the field, six rebounds, nine assists, and one steal during Saturday's 119-105 win over the Timberwolves.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards poured it on with 53 points, but it was Cunningham who came away with the win. Even though the star floor general has been battling some lingering soreness in his knee in recent days, he didn't look affected by any sort of injury, given how dominant he was.
This was Cunningham's best scoring output of the entire campaign and just the fifth time he scored more than 30 points in 2024-25.
The Blazers will have their hands full as the Pistons are a young and hungry team led by a suture superstar in the league. This season has been Cuinningham's best thus far, averaging 24.1 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists (ranking third in the league), and 0.8 steals while shooting 45 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three in 35.7 minutes and 31 games.
The Blazers are road underdogs in this matchup with a +6.5 spread.
The Pistons have gone 8-8 at home. Detroit is 6-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Pistons are 7-3 in their last 10 games, compared to the Balzers, who are 4-6.
In Portland's last 10 games, they have averaged 111.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.5 steals, and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.
