Is Deandre Ayton Playing vs Heat? Final Blazers Injury Report Released
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Miami Heat on Saturday for their 38th game of the season.
The Blazers have been one of the worst teams in the league this season, but they'll look for their second win in their last three games.
While that is the case, the Blazers could be without their top center, Deandre Ayton, in this contest.
Ayton was listed as questionable but will ultimately sit out this game, as will reserve center Robert Williams III.
The Blazers' starting center is dealing with a calf issue, although he played in the team's last contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Williams is sick.
Ayton played just 21 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 117-111 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday, which could partially have been due to a left calf issue.
Donovan Clingan and Duop Reath are now in line for more minutes.
On top of the 21 minutes Ayton played on Thursday, he recorded six points, six rebounds, eight assists, two blocks, and one steal while shooting 50 percent from the field.
For the season, Ayton has been solid for the lowly Blazers. He averages 13.9 points per game, 10.1 rebounds (which leads the team), 1.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 56.9 percent from the field in 28 games and 30.0 minutes.
Ayton is in his second season as a Blazer after he was traded to Portland prior to the start of the 2023-24 season. Ayton, along with Toumani Camara and a 2029 first-round draft pick, were traded to Portland alongside Jrue Holiday as part of a three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks and Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkić, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson to the Phoenix Suns.
More Trail Blazers: Portland Star Won't Request Trade Despite 'Mental Battle' of Tough Portland Season
The expectation is that Ayton could likely be traded once again as we approach the 2025 trade deadline. Clingan is the team's clear long-term center, making Ayton available for a trade.
The only worry is how his market and interest level in certain teams would look. That all remains to be seen, as there is less than a month before the deadline.
Read More: Blazers' Timeline to Trade Deandre Ayton Reportedly Revealed
Ahead of this game, the Trail Blazers average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer makes per game than the Heat allow (13.5).
The Heat's 45.5 percent shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.7 percent).
More Blazers:
Robert Williams III Reveals 'Sadness' Upon Learning of Trade to Blazers
Blazers HC Chauncey Billups Calls Out Mavericks 'Cheap Shot' in Late Game Defeat