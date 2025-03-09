Blazers Will Be Extremely Shorthanded vs Pistons
The Portland Trail Blazers are getting ready to take on the Detroit Pistons as they try to stop their losing streak. It will be an emotional night for all involved as Portland will be honoring team legend Bill Walton.
However, the Trail Blazers may not be at full strength for this game against the Pistons. Portland has dealt with a ton of injuries of late and this game seems to be another where they will be shorthanded.
Center Deandre Ayton, center Robert Williams III, and forward Matisse Thybulle have all been ruled out for this contest. Forward Deni Avdija and forward Jabari Walker are both being listed as questionable entering the game today.
The hope is that Avdija and Walker can play in this game. Both have given Portland strong production in recent games so it would help their chances in this one for them to be available.
But with the two centers out, Portland will again be relying heavily on rookie Donovan Clingan. Clingan has had an up-and-down rookie season, averaging 5.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.
However, the Trail Blazers are extremely high on his overall upside and they will use these last few weeks of the season to help him grow. His defensive abilities have surprised some in the organization and Clingan is expected to be the center of the future for this team.
But these injuries have taken a toll on this Trail Blazers roster over the past few weeks.
This is certainly less than ideal for a team that is trying to get back into the playoff hunt. Portland only sits a few games back of the final Play-In spot in the Western Conference standings.
This game against the Pistons could be a good way to regroup after some tough losses. While the Pistons are a good team, the Trail Blazers have been very competitive against some of the best teams in the NBA.
