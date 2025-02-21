Is LeBron James Playing vs Blazers? Lakers Release Final Injury Report
Will 21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James suit up against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night — the second night of a back-to-back slate of games?
Per Marc Stein of The Stein Line, James had been considered questionable to play while dealing with a left foot ailment.
The L.A. superstar did play through a lingering foot injury on Wednesday, his first game in nearly a week (he was a late scratch for Sunday's All-Star mini-tournament).
James looked none the worse for wear against one of the worst teams in the league, the Charlotte Hornets, on Wednesday. His best moment? This emphatic slam against would-be Lakers teammate Mark Williams, whose trade to L.A. was rescinded at the last minute when he failed his Lakers physical.
For a 40-year-old, James can still get up there.
James finished with 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the field (4-of-11 from long range) and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, 11 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
His team, however, didn't look particularly great, with five-time All-NBA superstar guard Luka Doncic limited to a time restriction. Los Angeles fell by a single possession, 100-97, thanks to a clutch late LaMelo Ball bucket.
Doncic, playing just his third game back from a calf injury, scored just 14 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the floor (1-of-9 from distance) and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, but he did have a near triple-double, with 11 rebounds and eight assists (against a rough six turnovers), while playing 33:13, his most minutes yet for the Lakers.
Only two other Los Angeles players — starting small forward Rui Hachimura (17 points) and reserve wing Dorian Finney-Smith (12 points) — even scored in double digits against a balanced young Hornets squad.
The Lakers dropped to 32-21 on the 2024-25 season, while the Hornets improved to 14-39 on the year, winning just their second game of their last 10.
James' official status for the Trail Blazers tilt has been revealed. He will suit up, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Portland is looking to end a little losing skid of its own, having dropped its last three straight bouts heading into the All-Star break. If James and/or Doncic can't suit up, it could help the 23-32 Trail Blazers' chances mightily.
