Blazers Called Out for 'Bonkers' Decision to Make Zero Deadline Trades
The Portland Trail Blazers may be riding a surprise hot streak right, but several ESPN experts think Portland general manager Joe Cronin erred by not offloading critical veteran contributors for draft equity at this year's February 6 trade deadline.
During a conversation on ESPN’s "The Hoop Collective Podcast With Brian Windhorst," Tim Bontemps recently called out Portland for its decision to stand pat.
“We also have to say it, it is absolutely bonkers that this Blazers team, I know they’ve gone on a nice winning streak lately and they’ve played well,” Bontemps said.
Portland has gone 10-3 across its last 13 bouts, including four-game and six-game win streaks. The team has improved to a 23-31 record on the season, just 4.5 games behind the 27-26 Golden State Warriors — the Western Conference's No. 10 seed.
The team may have been feeling its oats a bit, as it opted not to deal 3-and-D starting power forward Jerami Grant, starting center Deandre Ayton, starting point guard Anfernee Simons, or former All-Defensive Teamers Robert Williams III and Matisse Thybulle. Bontemps specifically advocated for a Williams deal.
After the deadline, Cronin revealed that the team had been near to some deals, but ultimately demurred.
More Trail Blazers: Joe Cronin Reveals Blazers Were 'Close' on Few Trades Before Deadline Expired
“It’s bonkers," Bontemps reiterated. "This team went through the trade deadline. They didn’t move anybody. It’s just, it’s crazy. They went through the deadline and didn’t move any of these guys again... And they’re sitting here with the same team again.”
Still, the Trail Blazers haven't been totally inactive this month. Portland opted to waive two-way swingman Taze Moore in exchange for second-year shooting guard/small forward Sidy Cissoko, inked to a two-way deal after he was waived by the San Antonio Spurs earlier in February.
Read More: Blazers Sign New Guard Following Inactive Trade Deadline
Young Portland forwards Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija, plus guards Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson, have all looked great during the club's recent win streak. Rookie center Donovan Clingan has improved as a scorer, too.
Ayton, especially, has been playing like his Phoenix Suns-era self. Given that he's still just 26, it makes some sense for the Trail Blazers to hold onto him if they think he can grow with their youth movement.
In his 10 games during the streak, Ayton has been averaging 17.1 points on 57.3 percent field goal shooting and 72.4 percent free throw shooting, 10.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
More Trail Blazers:
Blazers' Scoot Henderson, Deandre Ayton Injured in Lopsided Loss to Nuggets
Scoot Henderson Reveals Main Turning Point for Rising Blazers This Season
For the latest Portland Trail Blazers news and notes, stay glued to Trail Blazers On SI.