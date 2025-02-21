Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Blazers? Lakers Release Final Injury Report
The 23-32 Portland Trail Blazers, reeling after a three-game losing streak heading into last weekend's All-Star break, have a prime opportunity to pull off an upset win on Thursday night against the 32-21 Los Angeles Lakers.
L.A. will be playing its second game in as many nights, while Portland has been off for a week.
Per Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Lakers will be resting their new best player, five-time All-Defensive Team guard Luka Doncic, while he recuperates from a lingering left calf strain.
Doncic has been ice cold as a shooter for the Lakers in his three available games. While playing under a minutes limit, Doncic is averaging 14.7 points on .356/.208/.583 shooting splits, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 0.7 steals a night.
Despite his rocky start, missing Doncic could still prove a fatal blow to L.A.'s chances to bounce back from its uncharacteristic second straight defeat to a lottery team. All told, the Lakers have gone just 1-2 in their three games with Luka Doncic playing — all against clubs that will be competing for lottery balls this spring.
The fate of 21-time All-Star Los Angeles combo forward LeBron James remains unclear heading into the Portland clash. He's currently questionable with a lingering foot injury that forced him to sit out Sunday's All-Star mini-tournament, according to the league's latest injury report.
Doncic's former Mavericks teammate, center/power forward Maxi Kleber, is out for at least the next several weeks as he recuperates from a January right foot surgery. Reserve forward Jarred Vanderbilt is sitting the second night of a back-to-back while he manages his recovery from a right foot surgery.
Portland center Deandre Ayton is on the shelf with a strained left calf. Power forward Jerami Grant (sore right knee), reserve point guard Scoot Henderson (right ankle sprain), and backup center Robert Williams III (sore right knee) are all questionable. Two-way players Sidy Cissoko, Bryce McGowens and Justin Minaya are all getting in reps with the Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.
