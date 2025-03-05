Blazers' Anfernee Simons Listed as Offseason Trade Target For East Playoff Team
The Portland Trail Blazers have had one heck of a season by their standards. They currently sit as the 12th seed in the loaded Western Conference and are only four games back of the 10th seed, which would make them eligible for the play-in.
The Blazers have over 20 games left in the season, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that they do just that. Only time will tell, and a strong finish to the season could catapult them into a strong season next year.
However, in the NBA, there is so much turnover that players are on the move all the time, whether via trade or free agency. There could be some turnover for the Blazers this summer, and it could come in the form of Anfernee Simons.
Simons is a veteran in the league who has spent his entire career with the Blazers. However, his time in the Pacific Northwest could come to an end this summer.
According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Simons could be a name on the Orlando Magic's radar this offseason.
"The same effectively all applies to Simons as well, though he's a tad older and not quite as tools-y. Whitmore doesn't play the perfect position to solve this problem (small forward), but he might have a deep enough bag to still grow into a third-scorer role with the Magic."
Simons is one of three names that Magic could have their radar on this summer. In seven seasons as a Blazer, he is averaging 14.8 points per game, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three in 377 games.
The 25-year-old's time in Portland could be numbered, as there were rumors that they could move on from him prior to this year's NBA trade deadline.
The Blazers have a ton of great young talent (younger than Simons), ready to take the next step. Whether the Blazers will move off Simons remains to be seen, but his performance and role make him a prime candidate to be moved.
The Magic have plenty of players who could score the ball, but they lack a guard who could score at a clip Simons can score more times than not.
