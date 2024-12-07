Trail Blazers News: Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen Added to Injury Report
After not being listed in the afternoon's injury reports heading into Friday night's Utah Jazz tilt against the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen is a late scratch for this battle of rebuilding clubs, slated to tip off at 7 p.m. PT in the Moda Center. According to the NBA's latest injury report, Markkanen is managing a lower back ailment.
If one wanted to be cynical about this move, an observer could say that Jazz team president Danny Ainge, potentially concerned that his tanking team may accidentally beat another of the Western Conference's dregs in the Trail Blazers, who also have a slew of injuries. Normally, Utah doesn't need to sit its best player to lose. The team is generally so young and raw that it can lose to anyone not named the Washington Wizards. But a Jazz club missing four rotation players might be able to actually pull off a loss. As both clubs compete for lottery balls and the right to draft Duke phenom Cooper Flagg in next summer's 2025 NBA Draft, every win is perilous.
Read More: Multiple Stars Sidelined For Blazers vs Jazz Matchup
Or maybe Markkanen is just actually hurt.
This story will be updated...
More Trail Blazers: Portland Positioned to Secure Multiple Draft Picks in Potential Trade for Center