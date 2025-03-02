Jerami Grant Injury Status For Blazers vs Cavaliers
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 60th game of the season.
With over 20 games left in the season, the Blazers can climb up the Western Conference standings and potentially play for the No. 8 seed.
The Blazers are taking it one game at a time and will look for an upset win tonight against the Cavaliers. Portland will look to extend its win streak to five games after today, but it may have to do it without star forward Jerami Grant.
Grant is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.
The 30-year-old forward is likely to miss his second consecutive game due to right knee soreness. If Grant is forced to sit out yet again, Shaedon Sharpe and Kris Murray should continue to receive increased playing time.
The last time Grant was on court was on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. In that contest, he recorded 15 points on a poor 4-for-14 shooting from the field, six rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal in 37 minutes of action.
Grant has not had his best season this season. In 45 games, he is averaging 14.4 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 37.3 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three in 32.5 minutes of action.
Grant has not had his best outing against the Cavaliers in his career. In 24 games against Cleveland, he averages 13.9 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.
The Blazers enter this matchup as heavy underdogs with a +11.5 spread.
The Cavaliers are 27-4 in home games. Cleveland is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Trail Blazers are 11-19 on the road. Portland has a 6-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
Cleveland has been on a tear over their last 10 games, recording a 9-1 record while averaging 124.2 points, 49.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.6 steals, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.
As for the Blazers, they are 6-4 in their last 10 and are currently on a four-game win streak. In their last 10 games, they are averaging 116.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.1 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field.
