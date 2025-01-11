Jerami Grant Injury Status For Blazers vs Heat
The Portland Trail Blazers will play their 38th game of the 2024-25 campaign on Saturday when they take on the Miami Heat.
The Blazers will host the Heat for the first and only time this season. Portland will look for its 14th win of the season and its eighth in front of its home fans.
However, they will look to do so without their star veteran forward, Jerami Grant. Grant is ruled out and will miss his sixth consecutive game due to a face contusion.
The veteran forward is having a rough season with the Trail Blazers, averaging 15.0 points per game, the lowest average for the 30-year-old since the 2019-20 campaign (12.0) with the Detroit Pistons.
On top of that, Grant is also averaging 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 blocks while shooting an abysmal 38.2 percent from the field and behind the arc in 29 games and 32.7 minutes of action.
Grant last appeared on the court on Dec. 28, exactly two weeks ago, against the Dallas Mavericks. In that game, he scored 14 points on 44.4 percent shooting from the field, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 42 minutes of action.
The 30-year-old has struggled to stay on the court during his time in Portland, playing 72 percent of his games as a Blazer.
Grant played in 63 and 54 games in the last two seasons. While it could be worse, he has not played over 70 games since the 2019-20 season with the Denver Nuggets.
His numbers have diminished over the last handful of seasons, and the expectation is that he will not finish his season as a Blazer. That is not a guarantee, but he is one of the top trade targets for many contending teams looking to trade with the Blazers.
We will see what happens over the next month or so. For Saturday's game, the Blazers are home underdogs with a +4.5 spread.
The Trail Blazers are 8-8 on their home court. Portland averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 8-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.
While the Blazers have not had a good season, they have not been as bad in their last 10 games. They hold a 4-6 record while averaging 110.9 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.6 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.
More Blazers: Blazers Rookie Donovan Clingan Shakes Two Month Slump With Huge Game
Blockbuster Blazers Trade Proposal Sees Champion Forward Moved to Portland