Jrue Holiday Addition Could Transform Trail Blazers in Major Ways
The Portland Trail Blazers have transformed their backcourt after acquiring Jrue Holiday in a trade for the second time in two years. This time, he is unlikely to be rerouted.
Prior to the 2023-24 season, Holiday was traded from Milwaukee to Portland before the Blazers ultimately sent him to Boston. Now, it looks like the Blazers actually want him to stay.
After trading Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks to bring him in, it's clear the Blazers have a plan for how they want to build their team moving forward. They needed a veteran voice, though.
The Trail Blazers have clearly made a commitment to build their future around Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, but Holiday gives them a veteran who can help those two guys grow.
Holiday is also still an elite defensive player, and he goes to a team that was one of the best defensive teams at the end of the regular season. In fact, they had the best defensive rating in the month of April.
Portland wants to try to turn itself into a defensive juggernaut. That's how the Oklahoma City Thunder just won the NBA Championship. Portland sees that as a blueprint for the future.
Adding Holiday gives them one of the best defensive guards in the league. If he has a bounce-back year on the offensive side of the court next season, then the trade is already a win.
There's always a chance that the Blazers decide to flip Holiday at the trade deadline, too. They could move him for someone who better fits their future timeline.
With the Blazers seemingly having a plan, fans can expect this team to try to win from the moment next season starts. The problem is that the Western Conference is already really good.
If the Blazers were in the East, they'd have a much easier time making the playoffs. As it stands now, the Trail Blazers will be lucky to be the seventh or eighth seed next season.
This season, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
