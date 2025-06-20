Blazers Linked to Perfect Robert Williams III Replacement
The Portland Trail Blazers might be looking to part ways with Robert Williams III. He is someone who has popped up in trade rumors since the season ended for Portland.
Williams III is a player who has some great traits, but he simply cannot stay healthy. Since being traded to the Trail Blazers, he has played in just 26 games in two years.
As the Blazers try to figure out who they are going to build around, Williams III is likely going to get moved. If he does, they could draft a perfect replacement for him.
Portland has the 11th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, so they are hoping to be able to land an impact player at that spot. If they do move on from Williams III, they could draft a center.
The Blazers have been linked to Thomas Sorber out of Georgetown. Sorber would be a good fit in Portland because he could step up into the backup spot while Donovan Clingan mans the starting role.
Portland might look to move to Deandre Ayton, so Clingan could be the starter moving forward. That means Sorber would step in for Williams III.
Sorber has a good frame, so he is able to bang inside and grab rebounds. While he isn't much of a three-point shooter, he has at least shown the willingness to evolve that part of his game.
Sorber is someone who is flying under the radar in the draft. He is someone who is going to help a team right away because of how he's able to play down low.
Portland might be better off trying to grab a forward instead of another center. Right now, they need to find someone who can play better on the perimeter and have defensive versatility.
Joe Cronin's plan for the team should be revealed once the NBA Draft rolls around. That's when fans will know what kind of team they are trying to build for next year.
Last season for the Hoyas, Sorber averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and two blocks per game.
