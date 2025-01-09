Luka Doncic Injury Status For Blazers vs Mavericks

Will the All-NBA superstar guard play for Dallas?

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jan 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray (8) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic has been sidelined with a left calf strain since the second quarter of his team's Christmas Day tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The injury appeared to occur during a drive inside against All-Defensive Team Minnesota small forward Jaden McDaniels.

Doncic departed the game and headed for the Mavericks locker room under his own power, albeit with a noticeable limp.

Per Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Doncic was set to be reassessed a month after the initial ailment, which means he is out for Thursday's clash with the lowly Portland Trail Blazers, and will be sidelined for several weeks beyond that.

