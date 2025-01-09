Luka Doncic Injury Status For Blazers vs Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic has been sidelined with a left calf strain since the second quarter of his team's Christmas Day tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The injury appeared to occur during a drive inside against All-Defensive Team Minnesota small forward Jaden McDaniels.
Doncic departed the game and headed for the Mavericks locker room under his own power, albeit with a noticeable limp.
Per Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Doncic was set to be reassessed a month after the initial ailment, which means he is out for Thursday's clash with the lowly Portland Trail Blazers, and will be sidelined for several weeks beyond that.
This story will be updated...
