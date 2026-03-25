Blazers Can Achieve Milestone With Win vs. Bucks

The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Details

• Matchup: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

• Date: Wednesday, March 25

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM PST

• Location: Moda Center | Portland, OR

What channel is Bucks vs. Trail Blazers on?

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Bucks vs. Trail Blazers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Bucks injury report

• PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (OUT - knee)

• SG Kevin Porter Jr. (OUT - knee)

• PF Kyle Kuzma (QUESTIONABLE - Achilles)

• SG Gary Harris (QUESTIONABLE - groin)

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• C Robert Williams III (DOUBTFUL - knee)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

• PF Jerami Grant (QUESTIONABLE - foot)

• SF Vit Krejci (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers preview

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara defends against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Blazers are hoping to get back to .500 on the season as they take on the Bucks at home. Back in November, the Blazers visited the Bucks and pulled out a 115-103 victory. In the win, Jerami Grant had 35 points, but there is potential for him to miss the matchup this time around.

Grant has missed the last two games with foot soreness, and the Blazers might be trying to stay cautious with him with the play-in tournament rapidly approaching.

The Bucks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season, as they hold a record of 29-42. They were expected to be competing for a playoff spot, but things have not gone their way whatsoever.

That being said, the Bucks have the potential to play spoiler against the Blazers. The team is on a four-game road trip and is approaching the final stop on that tour. While they lost handily to the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers, they managed to pull out a three-point victory against the Suns. They respond well after getting thumped by the Jazz, so they might be able to do the same after a blowout against the Clippers.