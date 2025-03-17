Marcus Smart Injury Status For Blazers vs Wizards
The Portland Trail Blazers will be facing off against the Washington Wizards tonight as they look to make it two wins in a row. Portland is coming off a big victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday and they will be looking to do more of the same here.
Entering this game, Washington could be missing some crucial players. This would give the Trail Blazers a potential advantage heading into the game if any are forced to miss.
The most notable player on the injury report for the Wizards is guard Marcus Smart. Smart has been listed as questionable for this contest as he deals with a non-Covid illness.
Smart has been playing well for the Wizards since he came over to them at the NBA trade deadline. For the his time in Washington, Smart has averaged 10.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.
The veteran guard has imprvoed his statistics since joining the Wizards and he has looked more comfortable with the team. Smart has also been shooting 39.4 percent from beyond the 3-point line with the Wizards, proviing them with a legitimate option from distance.
The Trail Blazers will enter this game as the favorites but they will need to not overlooked the Wizards. Washington has been playing much better of late and they've won six of their past 10 games overall.
Portland still remains in the playoff hunt so every game becomes more important at this time in the season. If the Trail Blazers can put together a solid few weeks of basketball, they may be able to sneak into the Play-In Tournament within the Western Conference.
It won't be easy and the odds are very stacked against them. But this Trail Blazers team has been fighting all season long and they aren't backing down from the challenge with a few weeks to go in the year.
Portland enters this game with a record of 29-39 for the season, sitting in the No. 12 spot of the West standings. They are just 3.5 games back of a playoff spot so it's completely possible that they could make a surprising run.
This game against Washington will be crucial to win and the team will do what they can to defend home court tonight.
