Massive Trade Proposal Lands Blazers Haul in Blockbuster 3-Team Deal
The Portland Trail Blazers have been in multiple different trade scenarios this offseason but nothing major has transpired of yet. Portland has received interest for guard Anfernee Simons, center Robert Williams III, and forward Jerami Grant at different points in the offseason.
With the season starting soon, if Portland wants to clear up some playing time for young players on the roster, a trade may need to be made. The main issue for the Trail Blazers in any deals is prioritizing the future as they are in a rebuild.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report proposed a massive trade between the Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Lakers, and New Orleans Pelicans. In this deal, Portland would receive a haul back.
The Trail Blazers would receive forward Rui Hachimura, guard D'Angelo Russell, guard Jordan Hawkins, a 2025 second-round pick from the Lakers, and another second-round round pick via the Los Angeles Clippers. New Orleans would land guard Anfernee Simons, center Robert Williams III, and center Christian Wood.
Finally, the Lakers would receive All-Star forward Brandon Ingram from New Orleans.
This deal could help each team set themselves up well for the future. Los Angeles gets a third star to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis while New Orleans lands Simons as a potential sixth man and a solid backup center in Williams III.
As for Portland, they receive an expiring contract in Russell that they can always flip at the trade deadline, a young guard in Hawkins, and a versatile forward in Hachimura. Portland also receives two second-round picks, as well as clears up some room in the front court by trading Williams III.
The two second-round picks could be used to sweeten other deals, especially with Portland likely being a lottery team again next season. The big prize for every team in the 2025 NBA Draft is forward Cooper Flagg and Portland has a good chance of landing him.
The Trail Blazers are likely to be a bottom team in the Western Conference once again so moving some assets may be in their best interest.
Losing Simons may hurt but it could be a necessary casualty to provide other guards like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe with more minutes this year. A trade like this could benefit the Trail Blazers in the long run and is certainly an interesting proposition.
