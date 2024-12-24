Massive Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Land Star Defensive Guard For Jerami Grant
The Portland Trail Blazers could be one of the few teams to make a handful of trades as we approach the 2025 NBA trade deadline. The Blazers have a little over a month to make a move, and as things stand, they will do just that.
The biggest question is who they will move, but this tarde proposal sees them move off their top trade targets, forward Jerami Grant and center Robert Williams III. The Blazers are looking to get solid pieces back for these names, and they do just that in this trade proposal, which sees them trading with the up-and-coming Eastern Conference team, the Orlando Magic.
The Blazers get back a 2025 first-round draft pick and two solid defensive-minded pieces, Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Issac.
Trail Blazers receive: Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Issac, and a 2025 first-round draft pick
Magic receive: Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III
The Trail Blazers trade away two players they've been wanting to deal and get back two young, solid pieces they could flip in the future.
Suggs is only 24 years old and in the last year of his rookie contract. However, his upcoming five-year extension, worth $150 million, will kick in next year. At this rate, Suggs won't see free agency until the 2030-31 season. The good thing about that is that he will be 29 years old and could be a huge trade piece by then.
In the best-case scenario, Suggs is a solid piece for the Blazers as they prepare to kick off their rebuild after this season. Suggs has been solid for the Magic in his career, and he is having his best season thus far, averaging 16.0 points per game on 40 percent shooting from the field. Suggs has been a massive piece of the Magic, who have endured many significant injuries this early in the season.
Issac has never been able to reach his full potential, but a change of scenery may be good for the former lottery pick. This season, he is averaging 6.0 points and 1.4 blocks in 25 games and 16.7 minutes.
In this scenario, the Blazers would get some solid pieces in return, and the Magic would get two pieces to help them immediately. The Magic give up a great piece in Suggs, but they may need a big man as they lost their forward, Moritz Wagner, for the season with a torn ACL.
It's a win-win for both sides as they look to go in opposite directions.
