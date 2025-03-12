Matisse Thybulle’s Return Could Push Blazers Into Play-In Contention
The Portland Trail Blazers declared that they were going to make the playoffs shortly after the trade deadline. They were one of the very few teams in the league who decided not to make any moves.
That was surprising because the Blazers were expected to be sellers at the deadline. Instead, they think they can make a run at the playoffs with the guys that they have.
Injuries have been a big reason why Portland believes they are where they are in the standings. They have had to deal with injuries to multiple key players this season.
Right now, the Trail Blazers are 5.5 games behind the Mavericks for the tenth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are in the 12th spot.
While that is a big gap to close, the Blazers are finally getting back someone who could help them make a late push into the play-in game. That player is Matisse Thybulle.
Thybulle hasn't played yet this season. He has missed every single game due to an ankle and a knee that has been a problem to come back from.
Thybulle will now make his season debut against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. The Blazers now get one of their best perimeter defenders back into the fold.
While he hasn't played a single game this season, Thybulle has proven over the course of his career that he can be a lockdown defender.
Portland is finishing up the hardest part of their schedule with this game against the Knicks. After that, the schedule lightens up significantly.
While Thybulle doesn't offer much shooting or much offense at all, he can guard the other team's best perimeter player and shut him down.
Portland needs guys who play hard. That is something that Thybulle has made his NBA career out of. He always plays with 100 percent effort.
The Trail Blazers need to figure out what they can do in order to make the playoffs. If they don't, they won't have good odds to land Cooper Flagg.
In his career, Thybulle is averaging 4.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
