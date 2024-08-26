Multiple Critical Blazers Could Reach Free Agency in 2026
As the Portland Trail Blazers get ready for the start of a new NBA season, the front office has a lot of work to do regarding who will be part of the team moving forward. Since the Trail Blazers aren't a competitive team right now, the key for them going forward is figuring out who to build a core around.
Portland has a few good, young players that could become key contributors to the team but assessment will be crucial. The Trail Blazers also have to navigate who will become free agents and if they want to retain the players as well.
In just two years, multiple key members of the Trail Blazers are scheduled to enter free agency. Center Deandre Ayton, guard Anfernee Simons, center Robert Williams III, guard Scoot Henderson, center Donovan Clingan, forward Matisse Thybulle, guard Shaedon Sharpe, and others are all potentially free agents.
Some players have club options that the team will most likely pick up, such as Henderson and Clingan. Sharpe is a restricted free agent, giving Portland the power to match any offer that comes in. He is expected to be part of the core moving forward so the expectation is that the Trail Blazers will keep him around.
But for the others, it's a matter of who performs well. Ayton is the biggest name on the list and the Trail Blazers may elect to see how he fits in with Clingan over the next year or two.
With Clingan now in the fold, the need for Ayton heavily decreases. Unless the rookie center becomes a bust, Ayton likely will either leave in free agency or the Trail Blazers will trade him before his contract ends to avoid letting him walk for nothing.
Simons has already seen his name be in trade talks and there is still a possibility that he gets moved. He has shown a strong ability to score the ball and could be a valuable sixth man type for another team.
Like Ayton, Portland will likey try to trade him before the contract ends to get something back for his services. Williams III is the wild card.
He has dealt with injuries over the years but if he can show that he is healthy, Portland could elect to retain him as a backup to Clingan. Williams brings rebounding and energy to the court, something that the Trail Blazers could use.
No matter how Portland performs on the court over the next couple seasons, the front office will have to make some tough decisions. With the new CBA now in place, roster construction got that much more difficult and Portland could see some key pieces leave the team.
