NBA Insider Reveals Chauncey Billups' Job Security With Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers believe that they have a shot to make the playoffs this season. After rebuilding over the last couple of years without Damian Lillard, they believe they're ready to make a move.
Chauncey Billups is part of the reason they believe that. Billups has come in and established a culture within the locker room that is important. He has made them a very good defensive team.
As the Blazers look forward to the next few years of the franchise, one NBA insider revealed the level of security that Billups should have in his job over that timespan.
NBA Insider Believes the Trail Blazers Will Keep Chauncey Billups For a While
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Billups has no reason to fear for his job in the next few years.
"Chauncey Billups, Will Hardy, and JB Bickerstaff also have strong job security entering the 2025-26 NBA season. Despite the lack of success in Portland, Billups and the Blazers proved growth during the second half of the 2024-25 season, and he was awarded a multi-year extension."
Billups' landing that extension has to make him feel good about his job security for the next few years. The Blazers clearly believe that he is the right man to lead this young roster.
Once the Trail Blazers have Damian Lillard back next season, that's when the Blazers have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs. Getting there this year would be a nice bonus.
The Portland Trail Blazers Respect Chauncey Billups' Ability to Lead This Team
So far in Billups' coaching career, he hasn't had many teams that were good. He has had to coach some guys who just don't have a ton of talent. Now, they are giving him the chance to do that.
If the Blazers start to stall out in two or three years, then maybe there's a conversation that needs to be had. Right now, Billups has done a great job of establishing an identity with this team.
Taking this team to the playoffs would get Billups a look for Coach of the Year. That's something that the Blazers have their eyes on heading into the season.
