This Trade Would Help Blazers' Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers are building their team around Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija, but they are going to need another player to step up to the plate.

That player could be Shaedon Sharpe or Donovan Clingan, but there's a good chance the third piece to the puzzle isn't currently on the roster. That's why Bleacher Report writer Dan Favali believes the Blazers should trade for New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

"Trey Murphy III doesn't have the track record to run the offense, but he works defenses into a tizzy on and off the ball. The value he promises as a floor-spacer is worth the premium he'll command if Portland has Dame, Avdija and Holiday in tow," Favale wrote.

Trey Murphy III Could Be Blazers Trade Target

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Murphy would be an interesting add for the Blazers. He fills in some gaps that the team doesn't currently have. Murphy is averaging a career-high 22.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while making just under 39 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. For a team that struggles mightily in outside shooting, Murphy would help make this less of an issue.

Murphy is playing on the first season of a four-year, $112 million contract that he signed with the Pelicans. This means, with three years of team control, it would be a lot for him to come over in a trade. It would cost either Sharpe or Jerami Grant and multiple first-round picks.

Last summer, the Orlando Magic traded four first-round picks, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane. That is a similar makeup of what a potential trade between the Blazers and Pelicans would look like. It's a risky deal, but it would definitely put the Blazers in a better spot.

The Blazers have to do everything in their power to get out of the middle of the pack in the Western Conference, and this is a trade that could do it. The Blazers might be a year too early to make a deal like this, but given Lillard's timeline, it wouldn't be egregious if the Blazers explored this trade now.

The Blazers are back in action against the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center in a battle between Northwest Division rivals. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.