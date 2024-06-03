New Proposed Trade Has Trail Blazers Landing Former NBA Champion First-Rounder
With the Portland Trail Blazers finishing 21-61 on the season, they have a bit to go before they can get back into a place of real contention. After trading away star point guard Damian Lillard, the Blazers are in full rebuild mode.
However, they do have some pieces that could interest other teams. One of those players is forward Jerami Grant and Portland could be looking to move him this offseason.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report put together an ambitious trade proposal that would send Grant back to the Denver Nuggets and forward Michael Porter Jr. to the Blazers.
"Could a package built around MPJ and Watson convince the Blazers to reunite Jerami Grant with the team he left in 2020 free agency? I'm pouncing at that framework, personally, if I'm general manager Joe Cronin."
Landing someone like Porter Jr. could be interesting for the Blazers, especially given that he would bring playoff experience to the table. He has been great for the Nuggets over the last few seasons and would give Portland a true scorer to work around.
While this deal is unlikely to happen due to financial constraints on Denver's side, it's worth noting that the Nuggets loved Grant during his time there. Sending Porter out could help them get back into title contention and Portland would get someone to be a cornerstone for the future.
