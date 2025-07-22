Damian Lillard Reveals Thinking Behind Shock Blazers Homecoming
All-Star Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard stunned the world when he decided to return to the team that drafted him this summer.
The 6-foot-2 Weber State product, 35, tore his Achilles tendon during a doomed first round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks this spring. Sans Lillard, the Indiana Pacers vanquished Milwaukee in the first round for the second straight season.
Struck by one of the NBA's most devastating injuries, Lillard's trajectory for the 2025-26 season is bleak. The Bucks, clearly panicking that nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo could demand a trade, controversially opted to stretch-and-waive Lillard's remaining $112.6 million contract over the next five seasons.
With the new cap room (Lillard will now earn $22.5 million a year through 2029-30), the Bucks signed starting Pacers center Myles Turner. The 6-foot-11 Texas product was essentially brought in as an upgrade over former All-Defensive Milwaukee center Brook Lopez, who had left to sign with his hometown L.A. Clippers as a backup.
Lillard was suddenly a man without a team, and likely to miss the entire next season. Even if he can't become the nine-time All-Star talent he had been pre-injury, he could still be a dynamic scorer and passer somewhere.
Still, his old club, the Portland Trail Blazers, didn't seem to be the likeliest destination for Lillard. He had demanded a trade to a contender in the summer of 2023, ultimately landing with the Bucks.
Portland hasn't made the playoffs for four seasons, and while it boasts several intriguing young pieces, the team doesn't seem ready to win just yet.
Shockingly, Lillard inked a three-season, $42 million deal to rejoin the team that drafted him in 2012. He has a player option for 2027-28.
In a press conference announcing his return Monday, Lillard explained why he decided to return at last.
"For this to even be possible, we all had to be on the same page," Lillard said, per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report. "It never felt right for me not to be home. I'm really thankful and appreciative of the door being open for me to come back, even with me being hurt."
Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups indicated that Lillard could ultimately serve as a (very well-paid) assistant coach on the bench this season. Lillard echoed this sentiment.
"Like Chauncey said, I'm going to be an assistant coach. But my investment in the team will be the same," Lillard said.
