Trail Blazers Notes: Bill Walton, Offseason, Pre-Draft Workouts
Portland Trail Blazers fans were in collective mourning this past week, after the news broke that 1977 Finals MVP and '78 league MVP Bill Walton had passed away aged 71. The two-time All-Star, two-time All-Defensive Teamer and 1986 Sixth Man of the Year had a somewhat fraught relationship with Portland, as he blamed the team's medical staff for mishandling stress fractures in his foot that cut his prime short. He eventually moved on to stints with the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics, with whom he won his second title. But at Walton's peak, with the Trail Blazers, he was glorious: an utterly unique scorer and passer who proved to be an immovable object defensively.
The hippy-dippy, freewheelin' big man, listed at 6-foot-11 but most likely closer to 7-foot-2, enjoyed a fruitful second career as a color commentator for several decades. He was a beacon of light, on the floor and on the sidelines. He'll be missed, but never forgotten, in the city to whom he brought its lone NBA championship.
Meanwhile, when it came to Portland's present-day team, we learned more about how general manager Joe Cronin may choose to operate with regards to the draft and veteran trade possibilities.
Trail Blazers News: How Portland Honored Trade Wishes of an Outgoing Vet
An insider reveals that the Trail Blazers elected to help facilitate offloading a veteran swingman to the team of his choosing at last season's trade deadline.
Trail Blazers News: Portland's Top Needs Unpacked for 2024-25
Portland finished 21-61 in 2023-24. The team is likely bound for the lottery again in 2025 (a good thing, given the expected talent level of that year's draft class). In the mean time, here's how the club can get at least a bit more competitive on the floor next season.
Trail Blazers News: Portland Hosts 6 Players in Recent Pre-Draft Workout
The Trail Blazers possess four picks in the impending 2024 NBA Draft.
Trail Blazers News: NBA Universe Mourns Death of Bill Walton
Big Red was honored by legions of hoops heads the world over.
Trail Blazers Issue Touching Statement on Bill Walton
The Blazers paid tribute to their former Hall of Fame big man, as the basketball universe continued to reel.