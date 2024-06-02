Trail Blazers Notes: Bill Walton, Offseason, Pre-Draft Workouts

It was a tough week for Portland fans.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Sep 10, 2022; Springfield, MA, USA; Bill Walton at the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Portland Trail Blazers fans were in collective mourning this past week, after the news broke that 1977 Finals MVP and '78 league MVP Bill Walton had passed away aged 71. The two-time All-Star, two-time All-Defensive Teamer and 1986 Sixth Man of the Year had a somewhat fraught relationship with Portland, as he blamed the team's medical staff for mishandling stress fractures in his foot that cut his prime short. He eventually moved on to stints with the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics, with whom he won his second title. But at Walton's peak, with the Trail Blazers, he was glorious: an utterly unique scorer and passer who proved to be an immovable object defensively.

The hippy-dippy, freewheelin' big man, listed at 6-foot-11 but most likely closer to 7-foot-2, enjoyed a fruitful second career as a color commentator for several decades. He was a beacon of light, on the floor and on the sidelines. He'll be missed, but never forgotten, in the city to whom he brought its lone NBA championship.

Meanwhile, when it came to Portland's present-day team, we learned more about how general manager Joe Cronin may choose to operate with regards to the draft and veteran trade possibilities.

Alex Kirschenbaum

