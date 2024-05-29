Trail Blazers News: Portland Organization Releases Statement on Bill Walton
The Portland Trail Blazers organization released a moving press statement on the passing of former MVP center Bill Walton, who died after a lengthy cancer battle at the age of 71.
“Bill Walton was a true legend — an extraordinary player, talented broadcaster, and vital part of the Blazers organization," the statement read. "His mastery of the game not only established him as one of the greatest centers in history, but also led the Blazers to a championship in 1977, where he earned NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. But Bill was so much more than basketball, he was larger than life. His upbeat and vibrant personality will forever be remembered and cherished, and he will be deeply missed by our organization, Rip City and all who experienced him. Our love and condolences go to Bill’s wife, Lori and his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris.”
Walton, a 6-foot-11 big man, was selected by the Blazers with the No. 1 pick out of UCLA in 1974, hot off winning national championships in 1972 and '73 and being named the National College Player of the Year and a consensus All-American First Teamer from 1972-74. With Portland, Walton was named to two All-Star teams, two All-NBA teams, and two All-Defensive First Teams. He was honored as the league's MVP in 1978 (he finished second place in 1977 to fellow UCLA/John Wooden alum Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then with the Los Angeles Lakers). Walton, one of the best passing big men ever and a terrific defender, led Portland to a 49-33 record and a league championship in 1977, for which he was named Finals MVP. He's since been honored on the league's 50th and 75th Anniversary teams.
Sadly, things went south for Walton's health during that 1978 season. He suffered a major foot injury, and essentially was never the same. He wound up on the then-San Diego Clippers, but finally fully got back on track as a reserve for the 1985-86 Boston Celtics as the team's erstwhile Sixth Man. Portland retired Walton's No. 32 jersey in 1989.
“Bill Walton was an icon,” Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen reflected in a statement. “His leadership and tenacity on the court were key to bringing a championship to our fans and defined one of the most magical moments in franchise history. We will always treasure what he brought to our community and the sport of basketball.”
