Trail Blazers News: Portland Drafts 2 Wings in Lottery for Recent Mock
A fresh mock draft from Andy Patton of College Sports Wire projects the Blazers selecting a pair of oversized, talented young wing prospects this year.
Patton predicts that Portland will draft small forward Matas Buzelis of the now-defunct G League Ignite with its first pick in the draft, the No. 7 selection. During 26 regular season contests for the G League Ignite, he averaged 14.3 points on inefficient shooting splits of .448/.273/.679, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, two assists and 0.8 steals a night.
"Portland has an incredibly exciting group of young guards. Even if they consider trading Anfernee Simons this offseason, they really need to prioritize adding on the wing," Patton writes. "Buzelis stands 6 feet, 10 inches and had buzz as the top pick in this draft earlier in the season. "
"His upside is tremendous and developing alongside Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and center DeAndre Ayton a young core could be brewing in Rip City," Patton continues.
Colorado small forward Cody Williams is seen as Portland's next selection, No. 14, at the bottom of the lottery.
"Portland doubles up on wings in this mock, for good reason. It’s a huge area of concern for this team in the short term and the long term. If Williams is available at 14, the Blazers have to take a shot on the upside," Patton writes.
During a Pac-12 All-Freshman season for the Buffaloes, the 6-foot-8 wing averaged 11.9 points on pretty solid .552/.415/.714 shooting splits (although that 41.5 percent three point shooting rate came on a fairly low 1.7 triple tries), three rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.6 steals.
Portland also has two picks in the second round. With the No. 34 selection, Patton posits that Portland will draft 6-foot-10 consensus All-American Second-Team power forward DaRon Holmes II out of Dayton, and 6-foot-5 All-ACC shooting guard Hunter Sallis out of Wake Forest with pick No. 40.
