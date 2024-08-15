Release Date For Trail Blazers' 2024-25 Schedule Revealed
The release date for the schedule of the 2024-25 NBA season has been revealed. The NBA will release the entire schedule later today so we will know all the dates for the Portland Trail Blazers this season.
The schedule release will come out at 12 p.m. PT for all fans who want to see everything right away.
After finishing last season with a record of 21-61, Portland will be looking to push forward in its rebuild even more. The Trail Blazers just went through their first season without star guard Damian Lillard, triggering a much-needed rebuild of the organization.
Portland does have a few young players that give them hope for the future but will need to see more growth from them this season. This includes guards Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, and Scoot Henderson in the backcourt.
The Trail Blazers' backcourt is fairly crowded so there has been thought of the team making a trade. Simons has been the most linked player in trade talks but Portland isn't going to just give up the scoring guard easily.
In the frontcourt, Portland also has a crowd. Centers Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III, Duop Reath, and rookie Donovan Clingan all will need to find minutes. Like with the guards, there has been thought of Portland making some sort of trade to help give more minutes to players.
Head coach Chauncey Billups will have his work cut out for him this season as the front office will need to see improvement. There was some speculation that Billups could lead Portland this offseason but the now fourth-year head coach seems to be staying, at least for now.
He is entering the final guaranteed year on his contract so it could be his last with the Trail Blazers. In his first three years, Portland hasn't won more than 33 games but to his credit, the rosters haven't exactly been world-breaking.
There is new excitement around the Trail Blazers this season, even if the team projects to be a bottom-level unit once again. The fans just want to see the team be more competitive as they look toward the future.
Playing within the loaded Western Conference, it could be a minute before the Trail Blazers truly start to compete for a title. But as long as the organization shows that they are trying to win, it's all any group of fans can ask for.
