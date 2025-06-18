Report: Blazers Have Held Trade Conversations on Robert Williams With One Team
As the Portland Trail Blazers get ready for the upcoming offseason, the team has hope for the first time in years. Following a successful 2024-25 campaign, the Trail Blazers front office may be looking to make a splash this summer.
Portland has a few solid options for opposing teams to consider via the trade market, and it could see them net some strong future assets. One of those players is center Robert Williams III, who has been in trade rumors for some time.
The Trail Blazers may be looking to move on from Williams III to help clear up the logjam in the frontcourt. And it seems that Portland may have a top suitor for his services.
According to NBA insider Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints, the Trail Blazers have held trade conversations about Williams III with the Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles is in need of a center, and Williams III could fit the bill perfectly.
"Sources close to the team reiterated that the internal plan is to trade for their starting center – sources say they've held conversations with other teams about Nic Claxton, Robert Williams, Walker Kessler and others – then, ideally, use the taxpayer midlevel on his backup"
Los Angeles and Portland have discussed deals in the past, with nothing ever coming to fruition. But the two sides may be more willing to talk trades this summer than in the past due to the situations each team is in.
The Lakers desperately need a center, while the Trail Blazers desperately need to get off some of the veteran contracts. The two sides could be a strong pairing as the offseason gets underway.
But Los Angeles may not be willing to give up a lot for Williams III because of his health issues. Williams III is one of the more consistent players in the NBA when he's healthy, but his issue has been his durability.
Even this past season, Williams III suffered injuries and was limited to just 20 games. During that time, he averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game.
If he can stay healthy, he could be a solid asset for the Lakers. But due to his ongoing health concerns, Portland may have a tougher time trading him this offseason.
More Trail Blazers news:
Blazers Must Take Advantage of Raptors Rumored Fire Sale
Blazers Draft Rumors: Portland Linked to Big Man Amid Trade Speculation
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.