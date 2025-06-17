Blazers Must Take Advantage of Raptors Rumored Fire Sale
The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to improve the roster after deciding not to make any moves at the trade deadline this year. After failing to make the playoffs, it's clear they need to make some changes.
Portland has to figure out an identity before it starts making some moves. The Toronto Raptors are a team that looks like they will be trading multiple players this offseason, as well.
The Trail Blazers have a shot to unload some players that they don't have a plan for in order to acquire a player that they can build around if they trade with Toronto.
The Portland Trail Blazers need to get into trade talks with the Toronto Raptors
Toronto looks like they are in a position to trade a couple of key players. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Raptors could end up trading either RJ Barrett or Immanuel Quickley.
The Blazers need to find a way to get a trade done for one of those players. It would actually give them a second player to build around, along with Scoot Henderson.
Right now, it seems that Joe Cronin doesn't really have a solid plan for what Portland is going to do in the next few years. Until that happens, they won't be trading anyone.
The issue is finding a player or two that the Raptors would like in exchange for either Barrett or Quickley. Those players are better than a lot of the guys the Blazers have right now.
The Trail Blazers are looking to get rid of a couple of centers this summer. Whether or not those players are good enough for the Raptors to be interested in remains to be seen.
Portland did play pretty well down the stretch last season with the current roster, but it would be a mistake to bring the same group back. It's clear that they can't stay healthy enough to actually make a run.
If the Trail Blazers are going to do something this summer, they should try to make Toronto part of their trade plans.
