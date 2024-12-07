Blazers Starter to Undergo Imaging After Suffering Scary Injury vs Jazz
The Portland Trail Blazers could be missing a key player against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
On Friday night, Portland suffered something of a double loss.
Yes, Portland was blown out, 141-99, by the worst team in the NBA, the Utah Jazz. To make matters worse, Utah was playing without its best player in All-Star combo forward Lauri Markkanen. The defeat dropped the Trail Blazers to an 8-15 record on the season, three games ahead of the Utah Jazz for the West's worst record.
Really, this extra loss was something of a covert win for Portland — they handed a victory to one of their biggest threats for lottery pick jockeying at the end of the year, while notching another loss themselves and falling decisively further out of a crowded play-in hunt in the Western Conference.
Portland's goal this year ultimately should be losing as many games a possible. Even if that may not be the express goal of the club's players and coaching staff, it absolutely should be the priority of team general manager Joe Cronin. It's going to be hard to catch up to the dregs of the Eastern Conference, the 2-18 Washington Wizards. But everyone else is utterly catchable.
The other loss, within the loss? Portland starting forward Toumani Camara, who departed the game in the first quarter with a foot injury and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the night.
Camara played for a scant 8:06 of game action on Friday. The 6-foot-8 Dayton product shot 0-of-4 from the field, scoring zero points, while passing for one assist and nabbing a single steal. He recorded a -11 plus-minus.
On the year, the second-year wing is averaging 9.0 points on .416/.375/.680 shooting splits, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals, while starting in all 23 of his games for Portland.
According to Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, head coach Chauncey Billups has indicated that Camara will have imaging on the foot to determine the severity and exact nature of the injury. Billups on Saturday revealed that Camara did not join his Portland comrades for the team's practice ahead of its Sunday matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, and will not play in that clash, per Highkin. Reserve point guard Scoot Henderson's status is undetermined.
