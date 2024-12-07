Blazers News: Young Star Pushing Likelihood of Two Veterans Being Traded
The rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers are understandably one of the top clubs floated as a potential trade partner for many NBA rivals, with the league's February 6 trade deadline fast approaching.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype writes that the Trail Blazers' focus on its youth movement may make some of its older players on mid-sized (and pricier) contracts far more expendable.
"The Portland Trail Blazers have invested heavily in the drafting and development of its young core of Donovan Clingan (20), Scoot Henderson (20), and Shaedon Sharpe (21). Deni Avdija (23) was also acquired for a high price tag of Malcolm Brogdon, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks," Scotto writes.
Avdija, expected to serve as the club's new starting small forward, instantly was quickly demoted by head coach Chauncey Billups to a bench role in favor of Toumani Camara, who is now toggled between forward assignments with starter Jerami Grant.
The advent of Clingan specifically could free up Portland to make some major changes to the players ahead of him in Billups' rotations, veterans centers Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III. Clingan was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after two championship-winning seasons with Dan Hurley's University of Connecticut Huskies.
"Clingan has shown advanced flashes of being an elite rim protector with good shooting touch for his 7-foot-2 frame in his rookie season," Scotto writes. "Thus, there’s a belief around the league that Portland will look to finally sell on Robert Williams while he’s healthy and could also gauge Deandre Ayton’s trade value. Williams and Ayton are both signed through the 2025-26 season, with Ayton due $69.55 million and Williams owed $25.72 million."
Clingan has already looked like he has all the outlines of a potentially elite rim protector and rebounder, although of course his instincts at the pro level are not quite there just yet. Through 17 games for Portland thus far (he's been on the shelf since late November with a knee ailment), Clingan is averaging 5.8 points on 52.6 percent field goal shooting and 72.7 percent foul line shooting, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 0.5 steals a night, in 17 minutes per.
Ayton, 26, is currently Portland's starter, and his disappointing scoring dip to start the season have perhaps dulled his trade value. The former No. 1 pick out of Arizona is averaging a career-low 14.3 points on 55.9 percent field goal shooting and 61.9 percent free throw shooting, plus a career-low 9.4 rebounds and a career-low 1.3 assists, along with 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks a night. In part because of the presence of Clingan, Williams and even fourth-stringer Duop Reath, Ayton is averaging 29.9 minutes a night, his second-lowest output.
Williams, a one-time All-Defensive Teamer, has missed most of the year with injuries as usual, but when available he's proven to once again be a solid presence protecting the rim in short bursts.
