Surprise Blazers Forward Making Case for Major Rotation Minutes in Preseason
Third-year Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker has been under-the-radar ever since the team selected him with the No. 57 pick near the very end of the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-9 Walker, like his head coach Chauncey Billups, logged his NCAA tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes. Though he hasn't been the spotlight attraction for a lackluster Blazers squad recently, Walker has forced his way into the rotational conversation nevertheless.
Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian notes that the 22-year-old has impressed Billups with his play in training camp and during the preseason, and could be in line for a bigger role this year as part of a still very much up-in-the-air forward rotation.
Walker is the son of former 2002 NBA champion power forward/center Samaki Walker, a 10-year journeyman big out of Louisville.
“Jabari has been doing a good job,” head coach Chauncey Billups reflected. “He’s been having a good camp. He was kind of hampered all summer with his knee and stuff. But he’s been back playing, and he hasn’t missed a beat at all. Obviously, he’s so tough and so competitive, his teams usually do pretty well in the scrimmages because of his rebounding and his competitiveness.”
Walker has suited up for 128 contests across his first two seasons, already generally outperforming expectations for a fringe draft pick. Last year, the small forward suited up for 72 contests (23 starts), averaging 8.9 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 75.4 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals a night. Fentress observes that Walker needs to build on his shooting overall (he is not a 3-point threat) to secure his place on winning NBA clubs going forward.
“I know I can be a dunker,” Walker said. “I know I can play defense. I know I can rebound. So, I think the biggest thing we talked about before I left last season was just getting my shot better. And I feel more confident about it.”
Fentress notes that Walker is a poor shooter from five-to-14 feet, having connected on 17 of 75 such shots (22.7 percent) from there last year. Walker also shot just 29.5 percent from beyond the arc on 1.9 triple tries per.
“So, now I’m seeking out shots,” Walker added. “I’ve shot more threes than last year already in practice, so it makes me want to shoot it more.”
Another forward against whom Walker will compete for minutes, Kris Murray, praised his colleague's shooting acumen.
“He hit four or five threes in practice, and he’s just playing really well on both sides of the ball,” Murray said.
